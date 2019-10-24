The Puma Basketball roster continues to grow as today Boston Celtics' swingman Marcus Smart has announced his partnership with the brand.

His signing comes on the heels of PUMA’s announcement of the latest player signees including Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Knicks rookie RJ Barrett. Smart took to social media on Thursday morning to share two videos announcing his Puma deal, including an unboxing of his signature slippers that will be available today at a meet and greet in Boston.

“Marcus has already established himself as a leader on the basketball court, and we’re thrilled to add someone to the family in our backyard in Boston,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “His versatility in style and bold personality is a great addition to our growing PUMA Hoops family. We’re looking forward to collaborating with him on upcoming basketball launches and activations.”

Smart joins PUMA Hoops’ other ambassadors including Kyle Kuzma, RJ Barrett, Terry Rozier, Kevin Knox, Zhaire Smith, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Danny Green, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jackie Young, Katie Lou Samuelson, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Kevin Porter Jr. and Michael Porter Jr.