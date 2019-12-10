Boston Celtics rookie forward Grant Williams drained the first three-pointer of his NBA career on Monday night, ending an 0-25 streak and shutting up his teammates who have tormented him along the way. Williams recently explained to NBC Sports Boston's Kyle Draper how head coach Brad Stevens even got in on the jokes during his scoreless streak.

"Brad's gotten names for every number I've gone up," Williams said. "So it's gone from 'dub' to 'legal' 'cause I was 0-for-21 so I'm legal now. Hopefully I can knock one in so then I can start a streak of makes where they can say the same."

Following Monday's 110-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown joked about another nickname Williams earned along the way. "Yeah, we were calling him Ben Simmons for a while," Brown said.

Simmons' shooting struggles have been well documented over the years and his shots from behind the arc are few and far between. The Sixers' star has put up just 21 threes in his 2+ seasons, but he is 2-for-4 so far this year.

Simmons and the Sixers will make the trip to the TD Garden in Boston this Thursday, December 12. That game, airing on TNT, is scheduled to tipoff at 8:00pm ET.