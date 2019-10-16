Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown is betting on himself to have a career-year in his fourth NBA season, as he is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2020. With veteran All Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford out of the mix, the soon-to-be 23-year old has a chance to establish himself as a player that the Celtics can build around in the future.

If he does, he'll be inline for a massive payday - and reports suggest he's looking for more than what Boston has already been put on the table.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Celtics have already offered Brown a four-year, $80 million contract extension, but he turned it down because he "believes in his ability to be a star and is pursuing a bigger offer."

“It’s really not overwhelming me or ruling my thoughts,” Brown recently told the New York Times. “I know what type of talent I have. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability. It’s not something that’s keeping me up at night.”

Last season, Brown's numbers dipped slightly from 14.5 points points and 4.9 rebounds per game to 13 and 4.2, respectively. The Celtics will tip off the 2019-20 regular season on October 23, as they take on the Sixers in Philadelphia, followed by their home-opener against the Toronto Raptors on October 25.

