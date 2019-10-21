Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The announcement comes just days after Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes revealed that Brown previously turned down the Celtics' four-year, $80 million offer. Smart play.

Brown, who was selected third overall out of Cal in 2016, would have become a restricted free agent at the end of this season had he not reached a deal with the Celtics on Monday. Chalk it up as very, very nice early birthday gift ahead of his 23rd on Thursday.

Last season, Brown's numbers dipped slightly from 14.5 points points and 4.9 rebounds per game to 13 and 4.2, respectively. With veteran All Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford out of the mix, he'll have plenty of opportunity to establish himself as a player that the Cs can build around, and one who is worthy of that nine-figure deal.

The Celtics will tip off the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday, October 23, as they take on the Sixers in Philadelphia, followed by their home-opener against the Toronto Raptors on October 25. Check out some of the instant reactions to Brown's lucrative contract extension below.