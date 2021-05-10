Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a ligament in his left wrist.

"This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist," the team announced in a statement. "Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

The team did not detail how the injury occurred but Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports that the All-Star forward has been dealing with a wrist issue since mid-April. While Brown is missing time with an ankle sprain regardless, the Celtics decided to go ahead with season-ending surgery.



Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Brown missed the last three games for the Celtics while nursing the ankle injury.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career season, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

The Celtics are currently 35-33 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings; however, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games and will face an uphill battle with Brown now out for the season. If the team's place in the standings holds, they'll likely have to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

