Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has a big season ahead of him, as he enters his fourth year in the league with a potentially massive extension waiting for him in the summer of 2020 when he becomes a restricted free agent. Not to mention, veteran players like Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are no longer in Boston, so the soon-to-be 24-year old has a chance to establish himself a player that the Celtics can build around in the future.

And with the 2019-20 campaign less than one month away and training camp set to begin next week, Brown took to instagram to announce a massive change: His patented flat top is no more.

Via FCHWPO

While the beard remains, Brown no doubt looks like a completely different person without his signature flat top and it has shaken #NBATwitter to it's core.

Will it impact his play on the court? If so, for better or worse? Does this make him more aerodynamic on drives to the hoop? What do Celtics fan think of the new look? Scroll down to check out some of the instant reactions.