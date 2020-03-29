Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided the press with an update on guard Marcus Smart, Friday. Smart tested positive for the Coronavirus earlier this month.

Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

"Great. He's great. Great spirits. Joking as always," Stevens told ESPN, Friday morning on a conference call. "We had a Zoom [video conference call] with the team, told the team we were going to give them their own space to hang out and have fun -- and he told us to get off. So he's great."

The Celtics were warming up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 11, when the NBA announced it would be suspending the season. The Celtics had played against the Jazz, which had multiple players test positive for the virus, a week prior. Smart later tested positive for COVID-19.

"I'm just happy that when he tested positive he continued to experience no symptoms and has felt great ever since.

"We landed from Milwaukee 15 days ago now, and he's been feeling good. I've checked in with him as everybody else has, very regularly. I've seen him on conference calls a few times, and he seems to be doing really well," Stevens added.

There is still no timeline as to when the NBA season will return.

