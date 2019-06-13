The Stanley Cup Finals came to an end last night as the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 to capture their first ever championship. It was a huge win that not many people saw coming and as you would expect, Boston sports fans are devastated this morning. You can't feel too bad for them though. Boston won the Super Bowl and the World Series this past year so the city has plenty to be happy about.

One of the few people in Boston who were happy about the win was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum who is from St. Louis. After the historic win, Tatum took to Twitter where he congratulated the Blues and said "St. Louis forever."

As you would imagine, the unforgiving Boston sports fans on Twitter were pretty upset about Tatum's allegiance to the Lou and ended up roasting him on Twitter, with many hoping for his departure from the Celtics. The C's are one of the teams believed to be in the running for Anthony Davis via trade and Tatum could be on the trading board.

Surely, Tatum doesn't care too much about the haters. His hometown team just won a Stanley Cup when no else expected them too. Instead of reading his mentions, Tatum will most likely be celebrating the huge victory.