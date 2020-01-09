It was a chaotic night at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday, specifically during the third quarter when Kemba Walker was ejected from the game.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Walker lashed out at the officials after he was laid out by a hard screen set by San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. The Celtics point guard was ultimately ejected for his reaction - and a rogue Celtics fan retaliated by hurling a beer onto the court right by the Spurs' bench.

Walker issues the following statement following the 129-114 loss to San Antonio.

"It's the first time I've ever been ejected in my whole life," Walker said, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "... I've seen other guys do a lot worse but the choice was his, and he made it. He got me out of there, and what can I do? At this point we lost, and we have another one tomorrow."

As for the dude who threw the beer at the Spurs' bench - he was reportedly arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens apologized to the Spurs for the incident, "I'm sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands, and that can being thrown. I told [Spurs coach Greg Popovich] after the game I'm really sorry that they had to experience that ... I hope that person's not allowed in an NBA arena again."