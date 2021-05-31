As Kyrie Irving was leaving the court last night in Boston, a fan threw a water bottle at his head. Kyrie ended up avoiding the bottle although it led to quite the scene in the stands as security and offers looked for the perpetrator. Eventually, a man was escorted out of the arena in handcuffs all while being permanently banned from the arena. It was yet another incident involving rowdy NBA fans and as you can imagine, the players have had enough.

Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the fan in question will be arraigned on Tuesday, and he could be in for some serious punishment. Charania notes that the fan faces an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge, which is pretty severe.

The reporter also said that a second Celtics fan was arrested as they allegedly assaulted a police officer. Needless to say, Celtics fans did not conduct themselves very well last night, and the entire league is paying attention. With incidents involving other NBA stars like Russell Westbrook and Trae Young, the league is looking into incidents all around the NBA, and it seems like they have no issue taking legal action.

Hopefully, the fans start to behave and we can continue with what's proven to be an incredible start to the playoffs.