Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter returned to Madison Square Garden on Monday night, where he did something he rarely experienced as a member of the Knicks - win.

Ahead of last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, Kanter hopped in the ring during WWE's Main Event taping where he defeated WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth, after Truth interrupted his interview. As the title's name suggests, the belt can be won at any place and any time, so Kanter took full advantage to pin R-Truth as soon as the opportunity arose.

Kanter then unzipped his track suit to reveal his Boston Celtics jersey, much to the chagrin of the fans in attendance. His title reign was short lived however, as Truth recovered and rolled Kanter up for the three-count while he was celebrating his victory.

Check out the footage below.

Kanter is an avid professional wrestling fan, and he recently took part in a 25-minute pseudo-documentary titled "Enes The Menace," in which he joined wrestling icon Diamond Dallas Page for some hands on training in between the ropes.

As part of the mini documentary, Kanter got to pick out his in-ring apparel, learn a few techniques and dish out some punishment in the ring at DDP's training facility in Atlanta.