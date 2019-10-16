Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is among those who have publicly criticized LeBron James in wake of his recent remarks about Daryl Morey and the NBA's ongoing issues with China.

Following LeBron's comments on Monday, Kanter took to social media to share his disgust, including his own experiences with injustices abroad. The veteran big man returned to twitter on Wednesday with another message directed at the Lakers' All-Star, referencing LeBron's "More Than An Athlete" mantra.

Kanter, 27, has used his platform to speak out against the Turkish government and president Reccip Tayyip Erdogan, and it's clear that he wishes LeBron would've used his opportunity to support the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong.

Over the years, Kanter has openly discussed the numerous death threats he has received because of his public stance against Erdogan, which even led Portland's FBI agents to install a "panic button" next to his bed during his time with the Blazers in case there was ever a real threat. Amidst the LeBron backlash, Kanter listed just some of the other issues he has encountered, including how his family can't leave the country and how he had his passport revoked.

Kanter has trolled LeBron in the past, but that was a result of LeBron's "King of New York" comments. Needless to say, this is a far more serious issue. He'll get a chance to go up against LeBron for the first time this season on January 20, as the Celtics host the Lakers at the TD Garden.