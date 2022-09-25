The Boston Celtics employee who had an “intimate relationship” with head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly responsible for arranging the travel schedule of Udoka's longtime partner, Nia Long. While her identity remains anonymous, TMZ reports that organizing Long’s travel for away games was among her duties within the organization.

The woman was also reportedly involved in helping organization Long's move to Boston.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Though the relationship was described as consensual, the woman accused Udoka of later making “unwanted comments” toward her. For the affair, Udoka ended up being for the entire 2022-23 season over “violations of team policies.”

Long addressed the story in a statement provided to People: "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka apologized for his actions in a statement after the suspension became public.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he wrote. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

