The Boston Celtics made four selections in Thursday night's NBA Draft, including the two-time SEC Player of the Year, and round-earth truther, Grant Williams.

Shortly after being selected by the Celtics with the 22nd overall pick, a fitting pre-draft interview of Williams surfaced, in which he shot down Kyrie Irving's flat earth theory.

“Kyrie’s Earth-is-flat theory is just scientifically not true,” Williams tells Shams Charania in his interview with Stadium. “That’s the one thing I can debunk if we’re being perfectly honest. That’s not true at all.”

Williams' mother is actually an engineer at NASA so he probably could've kicked some knowledge to Kyrie, but it's highly unlikely that Irving will be re-signing with the Celtics this summer.

Williams, who averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game over three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, spoke highly of the Celtics franchise after last night's Draft.

“Honestly, I was drafted by the best franchise possible,” Williams said in a conference call Thursday night, per Boston.com. “It’s the most historic franchise in the league. It’s a franchise that my grandfather actually talks about every single day because it’s his favorite team.”

In addition to Williams, the Celtics also selected Indiana shooting guard Romeo Langford 14th overall, as well as Purdue point guard Carsen Edwards (No. 33) and LSU point guard Tremont Waters (No. 51).