Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, confirmed on Thursday that he tried to help former player Delonte West years ago by giving him a job with the organization. During Thursday's interview on on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich," Ainge revealed that the team had given West a scouting job on the East Coast as he struggled with life after basketball.

"Delonte has worked for us for a couple of years at times doing some college scouting in the (Washington) D.C. and Philly area," Ainge said. “He’s taken advantage of them. I just think there’s a lot going on in his life. It’s very complicated, and I don’t really want to get into any of that. He accepted the job opportunities.”

On Monday night a heartbreaking video surfaced of the former Celtics guard being beaten and questioned by police in Washington D.C. According to Prince George's County Police Department, witnesses claim that West initiated the incident.

"Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he's trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path," Ainge added.

In the aftermath of the disturbing footage, West has received an outpouring of support from his former teammates and coaches, as well as fans and media members alike. The NBA has also offered to assist West and his family in any way, as it has become abundantly clear that the 36-year old is in desperate need of help.