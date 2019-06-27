Kemba Walker is one of the biggest free agents on the market this Summer and while he isn't in the same stratosphere as Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, there are plenty of teams who could use his talents. One of those teams is the Boston Celtics, who are about to lose Kyrie Irving in free agency. It's been rumored for a while now that they have been looking at signing Walker and according to this latest Woj bomb from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it could very well become a reality.

"The Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Charlotte All-Star guard Kemba Walker once free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET, league sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Walker is eligible to sign a supermax deal with the Charlotte Hornets worth $220 million over 5 years. If he were to sign with Boston, he would only be able to yield a four-year contract, although playing for a franchise like the Celtics would probably be a huge factor in his decision.

Free agency officially begins on Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. EST so that's when players will start meeting with teams. Things can change between now and then so stay tuned for all of the updates regarding the free agent period.