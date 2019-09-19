Drake has previously mentioned in the past that he wants to showcase his love for Canada’s own Celine Dion by getting her face tattoo’d on his body. As most of you know, he has a history of inking famous women on his body, including Aaliyah, Rihanna, and Sade to name a few, but Celine herself doesn’t want him to go through with this one.

In a recent interview with iHeart Radio, Celine was asked about Drake’s mentioning of getting her face tattoo’d, to which she turned to the camera, and begged Drake not to do.

“Please Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something, don't do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner… we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please…”

Dion continued…“As time goes… as you go older. You too, when the time comes… my face will go longer and it will go not prettier.” “So please, don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”

Watch Celine’s short 2-minute interview (below).