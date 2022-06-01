She gained infamy by taking to social media and podcasts to detail her alleged hookups with rappers, but Celina Powell isn't in the headlines over any of her stories. The controversial pop culture personality has been in trouble with the law over the years; we reported in 2018 that she was arrested by bounty hunters and just last year, she was once again taken into custody after police alleged that Powell was driving without a license.

Although details regarding her most recent infraction have yet to be shared in full, TMZ did offer information reportedly provided by "a rep for the 17th Judicial DA's Office."

They reported that it was Powell's 2015 conviction that landed her in trouble this time around. The report states that seven years ago, Powell was convicted of "driving a getaway car in a theft ring." The District Attorney reportedly told the outlet that in that case, Powell's probation required her to comply with several stipulations, including drug and alcohol testing, which she missed.

On May 1, Powell was reportedly arrested and was recently convicted of violating probation, meaning that she was tacked with a two-year sentence in a Colorado State Prison. She will reportedly be eligible for parole in December.

Powell rose to fame with allegations of her sexual exploits, many of which were shot down by the rappers she claimed were involved. She has publicly stated that she has had contact or some sort of relationship with Drake, Snoop Dogg, Offset, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, and more. Check out her reported mugshot below.

