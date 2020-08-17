While Celina Powell isn't always the most trusted source of information -- in case you forgot, she rose to fame by faking a pregnancy with Offset and nearly breaking up his marriage to Cardi B -- she sometimes hits the nail on the head. This story, for some reason, feels like it could be true, especially considering Nicki's own sister is allegedly saying the same thing.

As the Barbs go after Ming, Nicki's little sister, for allegedly leaking the gender of the rapper's baby, Celina Powell is carelessly doing the same thing, explaining that she was eavesdropping on a phone call that Lil Wayne was having with somebody while she was with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"Anyway, Nicki Minaj is pregnant with a girl," said Celina Powell during her hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Adam22 and No Jumper. "[Tekashi 6ix9ine] confirmed it but I actually heard it from Lil Wayne. I was with somebody and Lil Wayne FaceTimed him and they were talking about Nicki's pregnancy. I was like 'Oh my god!' and I wanted to record the conversation so bad but I knew I would get kicked out and I didn't wanna fuck up my relationship with that guy."

She explains that Wayne had brought up the baby's gender, wondering what to get Nicki as a welcoming gift.

"He was like, 'I think she just found out it was a girl.' I was, like, playing it casual with 6ix9ine. I was like, 'Did you know that Nicki's pregnant?' He was like, 'Duh, she came to the shoot pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, I bet you didn't know she was having a girl.' And he was like, 'Yeah I do. I know the name of it too!'"

Celina doesn't actually go on to reveal the baby's name, since she doesn't actually know it yet. As always, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nicki Minaj has not confirmed that she is having a girl. We'll keep you updated if she does.

Fast forward to the 22:10 spot.