It goes without saying that Celina Powell is one of the grimiest women in the world. The Black Widow of the hip-hop industry, Powell has made it her mission to get in every rapper's pants during her lifetime. Some artists have fallen for her advances and others, like Joyner Lucas, have laid her out to dry. Her history includes a fake pregnancy with Migos rapper Offset, rape accusations against Trey Songz, a hook-up with Tekashi 6ix9ine, and more. Now, she's flipping the script and naming people that she has no interest in hopping into bed with.

Among her restricted list are actor Charlie Sheen (because of his HIV-positive status) and a rapper who allegedly has herpes: YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Sitting down with Adam22 and the No Jumper podcast, Celina Powell explained why she wouldn't get with YoungBoy, noting that he has some behavioural issues as well. "All the bitches line up for NBA YoungBoy and he admitted he had herpes so... I would never fuck that little boy," said the controversial social media personality. "He's so angry."

Even though she's not down with YoungBoy, she's willing to risk her health for a chance with Usher. The R&B singer has been accused by multiple women of giving them herpes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Powell speaks on how she "successfully robbed" Tory Lanez by hacking into his social media and booking him for several shows that he had no knowledge of. So basically, Celina Powell just snitched on herself for scamming a famous rapper. You think the feds are watching No Jumper?