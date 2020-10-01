Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend shared in an Instagram post last night that the 34-year-old model had suffered a miscarriage, a baby boy who they had taken to calling Jack. Teigen announced her third pregnancy in August, and was shortly thereafter met with complications and placed on bedrest. Teigen revealed on her Instagram Story on Sunday that she had been bleeding heavily for about a month, and had at that point been admitted to the hospital for it.

Much to the couple’s despair, the situation only escalated from there; there was not enough fluid surrounding the baby to sustain him and, despite doctors’ best efforts to save him, he ultimately did not survive. Fans around the world joined the couple in mourning the unfortunate and tragic loss of their child, and celebrities expressed an outpouring of love for the two on social media, as well.

Many celebrities rallied in support of the couple under Teigen's photo. Longtime friend Kim Kardashian commented, "We're always here for you and love you guys so much."

"I'm so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time," read a message from Hailey Bieber.

Paris Hilton offered her solace, writing, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

"Sending so much love and prayers to you, John, and the family," wrote Lala Anthony, "My heart goes out to you. Praying for peace and healing."

Gabrielle Union also showed the support of her and her husband Dwayne Wade, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever y'all need. Always," read her comment.

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis expressed her sympathy as well, saying, "So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love...and more..."

[via]