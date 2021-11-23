mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Celebrating 28 Years Of "Doggystyle" With "Who Am I (What's My Name)?"

Taylor McCloud
November 23, 2021 12:22
3.3K Views
255
12
Interscope/Death Row RecordsInterscope/Death Row Records
Interscope/Death Row Records

Who Am I (What's My Name)?
Snoop Dogg Feat. Dr. Dre
Produced by Dr. Dre

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (19)
Rate
Audience Rating
15 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

The beginning of Snoop and Dre's series of prolific collaborations.


Just yesterday, Death Row Records announced a new NFT collection to honor the label's 30th anniversary, as well as the 28th anniversary of Snoop Dogg's debut album, Doggystyle. Each of the seven NFTs available in the collection were reported to include music from Doggystyle, and were designed to commemorate the beginning of Snoop's illustrious career, and the record label that helped propel him to incredible heights.

 

Karl Walter/Getty Images

Today, 28 years after Doggystyle was released on November 23, 1993, we celebrate the album as one of the greatest in hip hop history. And while "Gin N Juice" is undeniably the most iconic Doggystyle, "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" was Snoop Dogg's official introduction, and kicked off a decades-long stretch of prolific collaborations with Dr. Dre. With the record's iconic "Snoopy Doggy Dogg" chorus and a young Snoop spitting over early Dre production, "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" unlocked the formula that made the Doggfather one of the most popular and storied rappers of all time.

Quotable Lyrics
It's the bow to the wow, creepin and crawlin
Yiggy yes y'allin, Snoop Doggy Dogg in
The motherfuckin' house like everyday
Droppin' shit with my n***a Mr. Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  25  5
  12
  3.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Snoop Dogg Dr. Dre throwback doggystyle
12 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Celebrating 28 Years Of "Doggystyle" With "Who Am I (What's My Name)?"
255
12
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject