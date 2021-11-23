Celebrating 28 Years Of "Doggystyle" With "Who Am I (What's My Name)?"

Just yesterday, Death Row Records announced a new NFT collection to honor the label's 30th anniversary, as well as the 28th anniversary of Snoop Dogg's debut album, Doggystyle. Each of the seven NFTs available in the collection were reported to include music from Doggystyle, and were designed to commemorate the beginning of Snoop's illustrious career, and the record label that helped propel him to incredible heights.

Karl Walter/Getty Images

Today, 28 years after Doggystyle was released on November 23, 1993, we celebrate the album as one of the greatest in hip hop history. And while "Gin N Juice" is undeniably the most iconic Doggystyle, "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" was Snoop Dogg's official introduction, and kicked off a decades-long stretch of prolific collaborations with Dr. Dre. With the record's iconic "Snoopy Doggy Dogg" chorus and a young Snoop spitting over early Dre production, "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" unlocked the formula that made the Doggfather one of the most popular and storied rappers of all time.

Quotable Lyrics

It's the bow to the wow, creepin and crawlin

Yiggy yes y'allin, Snoop Doggy Dogg in

The motherfuckin' house like everyday

Droppin' shit with my n***a Mr. Dr. Dre