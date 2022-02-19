Celebrate Pop Smoke's Life By Streaming "Element" On The 2-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Two years ago today, February 19th, the world said an untimely goodbye to 20-year-old Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed in a Los Angeles home invasion robbery just as his career was taking off.

In commemoration of the Brooklyn-born drill artist's life, today we're sharing one of his biggest – and arguably best – hits, "Element," which was featured on Meet The Woo 2, a 13-track project that arrived less than two weeks before Pop's death.

In the time since his 2020 murder, Pop Smoke's label has shared both Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (released July 2020) and Faith (released July 2021).

Earlier this year, it was announced that another posthumous album from the late star could be coming soon, which quickly prompted outrage from many fans. "Nobody wants new Pop Smoke music because it ain't even Pop Smoke music," one Twitter user wrote at the time.

Stream "Element" below, and leave your other favourite Pop Smoke tracks in the comment section. RIP.

Quotable Lyrics:

I never hit a bitch more than once 'cause they be leeches

But her pussy good, it taste like peaches

But she can have it, I don't need it

I'd rather have my money green like kiwi