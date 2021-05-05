Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With TheHxliday's New Single "Salsa"

Fresh off the release of his well-received new collaboration with Polo G on "Wit Dat," 19-year-old artist TheHxliday is back to the celebration with his latest release for "Salsa."

Fusing pop with hip-hop, TheHxliday has attracted a fanbase of millions throughout the last few years, hitting on songs including "Messages" and "Save Me." The rising star has made it a point to release new music every time the world celebrates a holiday, making smart use of his artist moniker. We've seen Hxliday drop music on St. Patrick's Day and other big dates in 2021 and he's officially back for Cinco De Mayo, coming through with the Latin-inspired "Salsa."

It's time to get moving with TheHxliday's latest record, which blends trap and pop with a Latin kick. The record is set to appear on TheHxliday's upcoming EP The Most Beautiful Disaster, which will be released on May 14.

Listen to TheHxliday's new song "Salsa" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

But she nice and brown like tangerine

And she's sweet like fruit, like mandarin

The demons, I can't let 'em in

But I know that we will be a team, oh

We can take it all down

We can really dance to this beat, to the song now