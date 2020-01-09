Yes, you read that correctly: Outkast's very own CeeLo Green will be appearing on WeTV's long-running series. The cast of 2020's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition has been announced, and some members have taken the public by surprise. PEOPLE shared the first preview of the next season of the series and the cast consists of CeeLo and his fiancé of three years Shani, singer Michel'le and her boyfriend Stew, Styles P and Aduja Styles, Bianca Bonnie and Chozus, and Joseline Hernandez with her boyfriend Balistic Beats.

If you think that there's a limit on how many reality shows one person can be featured on at the same time, you're mistaken. Joseline recently popped up as a guest on Bravo TV's Married to Medicine, she's set to appear on VH1's Love & Hip Hop Miami, she has her own Zeus Network strip club reality series Joseline's Cabaret, and now she's on yet another network.

It looks as if emotions will run high as these couples try to figure out how to make their romances work, but it's obvious that some will take more effort than others. It also appears that someone is trying to pull the wool over the doctor's eyes when it's shared that "one of the couples in this house are not a couple at all.” Watch the teaser below.