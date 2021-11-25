Ahead of their annual Thanksgiving Day game, the Dallas Cowboys and its fans received tough news regarding star receiver CeeDee Lamb's availability, prior to Thursday's kick-off.

Dallas' first round pick of last season, Lamb, was unable to pass the final steps of concussion protocol, after sustaining the head injury last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL's Ari Meirov. As a result, Dallas will be without their star wideout as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders, at home.

The 7-3 Cowboys will also be without their other top receiver, Amari Cooper, who remains out for the second straight week due to COVID-19 protocols, limiting what quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense will be able to do offensively. Lamb, especially, will surely be missed, as he currently leads the team with 740 yards receiving and six touchdowns on the season.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb's second year breakout campaign will have to wait another week. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it couldn't have come at a worse time, coming into Thursday's game on a short week after losing at Kansas City this past Sunday, resulting in their second loss in three weeks.

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup, who's been limited to just three games this season, is expected to receive an up-tick in targets, along with third-year pro, Cedrick Wilson. Dallas heads into the Thanksgiving showdown against a struggling 5-5 Raiders team facing a must-win game, after losing three straight matchups following their week eight bye. The Cowboys currently sit first place atop a weak NFC East Division.