CeeDee Lamb made a miraculous touchdown catch, Sunday, during the team’s 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, that many are calling the catch of the year.

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

“NFL CATCH OF THE YEAR BY CEEDEE LAMB TWISTING IN MIDAIR IN THE END ZONE TO SNAG AN OFF-TARGET THROW FROM ANDY DALTON AND HOLD ON AS HE HIT THE GROUND HARD ON HIS BACK,” Skip Bayless wrote on Twitter after the play.

On second-and-goal during the second quarter, Lamb ran a fade to the front of the end zone and twisted backward mid-drive to put the team up 13-7. The play must be seen to be appreciated. NFL Next Gen Stats says Lamb had just 0.62 yards of separation from the opposing defender, the least amount for a Cowboys touchdown, this season.

After the game, Lamb reached 47 receptions total for the season, a new Cowboys franchise record for a rookie wide receiver.

The win puts the Cowboys at 3-7 and back into competition for the top spot in the NFC East.

"This is what it's about," head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "Trust me, it's great to win because that's what this is all about. It's about winning and our team earned it.

"We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something."

