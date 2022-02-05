The Boondocks stands as one of the most polarizing yet beloved pieces of art and culture in the Black community. Since it's departure from television in 2012, a return has been in incredibly high demand. Fans of the show crave the brash and satirical, yet sometimes heartfelt balance the show consistently teeters upon, especially in the times we live in today. Unfortunately for some, the seemingly neverending wait for new Boondocks as been extended yet again.



Cedric Yarbrough, the decorated comedian and voice actor extraordinaire that voices Tom DuBois and Colonel Stinkmeaner, informed us a bit on the status of The Boondocks' return before. In a conversation with Young Deuces, showrunner of the Geekset Podcast, Yarbrough opened up on the issue:

"I hate to say this, but the show is, right now, not coming back. I don't know if this is breaking news, but we've been wanting to do the show. And Sony… they decided they're going to pull the plug. So, I don't know. Hopefully, maybe one day we'll be able to revisit. If we don't then that's what that is. But, I wish the show was coming back."

One of the most revealing and open parts of the conversation was Yarbrough speaking on his love and adoration for the inner workings of the show, the creators, and the process. "Regina King, so brilliant. McGruder and Carl Jones are giving us the permission to go there. They're like 'Yes! Improvise. We'll do the script but you know f*** around. Do you. Let's see what you got.' That gave that show the heartbeat. It wasn't just a written show with Black minds. It's also a written show with Black arts as well." He also gave a shout out to the beloved voice of Granddad. "The late, great John Witherspoon was fantastic."

It's clear that the cast genuinely wants to continue The Boondocks and deliver what the fans are asking for. We'll have to wait and see if it comes into fruition.

