Cedric The Entertainer, who was among the star-studded list of contributors on Jay-Z's legendary project, The Black Album, says that he freestyled his skit on the track, "Threat." Cedrick recalled working on the song during a recent appearance on William “Fuzzy” West and Quincy Harris’ FAQ Podcast,

The comedian says that the collaboration came about after he had run into Jay-Z in New York City and asked if he could pull up to the studio to get a behind-the-scenes look at his process.

“It was random,” he explained. “I was in there, watching him do his thing. The Black Album was his last album so I pitched him an idea. He was on his way out and I was like, ‘Yo man, I’ve been having this funny idea of doing the Beverly Hills Cop thing with you.’"



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He continued: “He was like, ‘Oh, that’s funny. I like that. But I’m working on this song called ‘Threats’ that I need somebody just threatening people on.’ I was like, ‘Aiight!’ So then he left and it was me and [Young] Guru. I just went in there and freestyled that shit! Just was making it up, having a good time.”

He explained that he didn't think Jay-Z would actually use the audio he recorded, but later got a call from the rapper confirming that he was going to be included on The Black Album.

“That was a crazy call,” he remembered. “He was like, ‘Yo Ced, what’s up? This shit made the album, the ‘Threats’ shit.’ I was like, ‘What the hell?! I’ma be on The Black Album, n***a?!’ That shit was legendary, dawg. That was one of those fucking dope-ass moments.”

Cedric has also provided skits on Nelly’s Country Grammar and Bun B’s Trill OG.

Check out Cedric's appearance on the FAQ Podcast below.





