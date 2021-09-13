Last week, former NBA star and dunk contest winner Cedric Ceballos took to social media with a troubling message about his battle with COVID-19. In the photo posted to Twitter and Instagram, Ceballos was hooked up to breathing tubes and was struggling to fight off the virus. It was a sad revelation that had Ceballos calling for prayers from his closest friends and followers.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors, healers, for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he wrote. "If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done."

Thankfully, Ceballos is now on the road to recovery as he revealed today that he is officially COVID-free. At this juncture, Ceballos still has issues breathing and moving around, although he is still confident that things will get better soon.

"Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet," he wrote.

COVID-19 has proven to be an extremely dangerous virus and we are glad to see Ceballos doing well in the aftermath of it all. He still has a long road ahead although beating COVID is always a great first step.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular