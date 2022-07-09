After weeks of speculation regarding whether or not he would face legal trouble over the video showing him hitting a dog, Ceaser Emanuel will reportedly turn himself over to the authorities. Emanuel found himself in the hot seat after security footage showed the Black Ink Crew mogul physically assaulting a pup. At one point, Emanuel took a folded chair and hit the animal with it, and once the video circulated online, he faced backlash as people called for charges to be filed.

Emanuel would return with an explanation suggesting that it wasn't his intent to injure any animals but to stop his dogs from fighting. This didn't bode over well with the court of public opinion, and this week, there were rumors that Emanuel would be arrested.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

The Shade Room reported that they received an official statement about the case from Emanuel's attorney, Christina Gill.

"It has been brought to our attention that the South Fulton Police Department has put out an arrest warrant after his ex-girlfriend Suzette Samuel made a complaint for an animal cruelty incident regarding an unclear 2-year-old video from or about 2019 after a recent break up. He intends to fully cooperate with the legal authorities and his counsel to bring him justice for this incident." "We are not able to confirm or deny if actual charges have been filed but we are in the process of working with the authorities to come to a resolve as he will be willingly turning himself in. To date both animals are thriving, happy, safe and doing well. Saddened by this situation, Ceaser wants fans to know that this is not who he is to date."

Authorities have been rather silent about their investigation so it is unclear how they intend to move forward if they do so at all.



