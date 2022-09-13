A video that showed him abusing a dog has caused an uproar for Ceaser Emanuel. The Black Ink Crew mogul was riding high with a successful reality show that dominated VH1 airwaves for nearly a decade, and all of the attention helped make him a star. Emanuel has been able to franchise his brand with Black Ink tattoo shops across the country, evening helping 9Mag enter into the unscripted television game, as well.

However, Emanuel's recent scandal resulted in VH1 announcing that it would be cutting ties with one of its most recognizable stars. The debacle caused several people to come forward to condemn Emanuel's actions, and in a sit-down with My Expert Opinion, Ceaser reacted to strangers interjecting their takes.

"I seen motherf*ckas flaming up on me that had no reason to be talkin', yo!" said Ceaser. "Like Masika [Kalysha]! Yo, bro!... I nearly went HAM on her on social media! She said some crazy sh*t about, 'Oh, y'all finally cut him over a dog but you ain't do nothin' about his daughter.' First of all, who the f*ck is you talkin' about? You don't know none of this situation... You sittin' and commentin', but you the same f*ckin' **** that was attackin' a pregnant woman on Zeus? A whole pregnant woman, you feel me? But you have the moral stature to sit here and say something to me?"

After The Shade Room shared this portion of the interview, Masika responded in the comment section.

"Imagine beating your naked teenage daughter while she’s in the shower & throwing her out in the cold & getting caught on camera beating tf outta 2 defenseless dogs & getting fired by VH1 for it… but u 38 hot at ME for being 1 of the 50 million ppl that called u out. Why are the girls so mad at what I say only? & if ur Gonna attempt to deflect, at least be right. Homeboy wasn’t pregnant dumb ass. He was just fat."

There was more to her reaction, but this has now erupted into a social media battle of sorts between these two. Emanuel returned to share the 2020 video of Masika faking a kidnapping to promote her OnlyFans, and the war of words continues to unfold.

