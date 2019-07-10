CDot Honcho Is Back With His New Track "Vision"

If you've been paying attention to the Chicago scene in recent times, Cdot Honcho's a name that's probably popped up a few times. The Chi-town rapper's been making an impression in the past few years with his unique take on the regional drill sound. The rapper released his last project, H4 last year which included features from Chief Keef and Lil Durk but he hasn't taken a break since. Instead, he's continued to flood the streets with new music at any opportunity he gets. After releasing "Honest" about a month ago, he returns with his latest drop, "Vision."

Cdot Honcho delivers a brand new single with an accompanying visual. "Vision" is a bit of a different sound for the rapper in comparison to "Honest." He showcases his melodic side with a reflective single over a smooth, guitar-based instrumental.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember when police raided us?

Someone was hatin' on us

And we couldn't walk out without that pipe

'Cause they was waitin' on us

