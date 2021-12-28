As Omicron continues to spread, the CDC has decided to drastically shorten the standard isolation period for anyone that receives a positive COVID-19 test. For some time now, it's been expected that anyone with the virus would spend 10 days minimum in isolation, but now, that's been cut in half.

"Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others," a statement from the organization reads.

What this means is that if you're not experiencing any symptoms, after just five days you're free to re-enter society – as long as you continue to wear a mask, that is. According to Uproxx, those who come into contact with someone who's tested positive also face the same five-day isolation recommendation.

The reason for the change is partially because "SARS-CoV-2 transmission tends to occur early on in one’s illness, usually one to two days before symptoms kick in and then for 2 or three days after," the article notes.

Following the news being released early this morning, plenty of people headed to Twitter to express their emotions, both positive and negative. "The CDC cutting the required isolation time is a sign things are collapsing, causing the government to become increasingly blatant and cruel in its desperation to enforce capitalism," one frustrated user wrote.

"CDC cuts isolation time into pieces. This is their last resort," another clever person joked, making the best of a confusing and stressful situation for everyone. Check out more of the responses to today's news below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

