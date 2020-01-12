CBS has closed a deal for a new crime series, Clarice, based on Clarice Starling from The Silence of the Lambs, according to Deadline.

The show is written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The story will take place in 1993, one year after the events of the original film. It will focus on the personal story of Clarice as she moves on from Hannibal Lecter and tackles other serial killers and sexual predators.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” said Kurtzman and Lumet. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

Kurtzman is also working on the Star Trek content for CBS All Access, including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

A lead actress for Clarice has not yet been cast, but she will have big shoes to fill. Jodie Foster earned Best Actress at the 64th Academy Awards when she portrayed Clarice in 1991. The film also took home Best Picture and Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins's performance as Hannibal Lecter.