Page Six has exclusively learned that “No One Asked For This” author Cazzie David is dating the brother of late rapper Mac Miller, Miller McCormick. The two have been together for “over a year, possibly closer to two,” a source revealed.

The couple reportedly prefers to keep their love life out of the spotlight, but they’re serious enough to have shacked up together. The article notes that 27-year-old David and 32-year-old McCormick purchased a $450,000 home in the graphic designer’s native city of Pittsburgh back in February.

“They seem like nice kids. They keep to themselves,” a neighbour informed Page Six. Their shared house consists of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and is situated in the city’s East End, in the Regent Square community. Both parties follow each other on social media, and although they often double tap one another’s posts, they don’t frequently leave comments.

The origin of David and McCormick’s romance is unclear, but they have several past connections that link them together. For her part, the daughter of Larry David previously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who, shortly after their break-up, announced his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande back in the summer of 2018.

Oddly enough, Grande’s partner prior to her link up with Davidson was none other than McCormick’s brother, Mac Miller. It’s been noted that David and the “Blue Slide Park” hitmaker connected after their exes got together, forming a strong bond that saw them “lean on each other.” Following Miller’s passing, David reached out to his mother, Karen Meyers, to express her condolences.

“Through their chats, the two have discovered they have much more in common than just Mac, Ariana and Pete. Karen thinks Cazzie is an intelligent and sweet person,” a source said in November of 2018. “It’s still a relatively new friendship, and primarily limited to social media, but Cazzie and Karen think very highly of each other.”

Another source shared that it’s “no surprise” David and McCormick ended up together. “She’s a beautiful beacon in what has been an intensely tough period of navigation.”

