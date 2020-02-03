The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly informed teams around the league that veteran center Tristan Thompson is available on the trade market as we approach the NBA's deadline on February 6th. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Cavs are in “asset accumulation mode” and they're looking to part ways with Thompson, who is in the final year of a five-year, $82 million deal.

Cleveland currently ranks among the bottom three teams in the NBA with a record of 13-37, following Saturday night's 131-112 home loss to the Golden State Warriors. Amidst the rebuild, the Cavs have dropped three straight and nine of their last 10.

Thompson, 28, is averaging career-highs across the board in 48 appearances this season with 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. It remains to be seen what kind of market is out there for the nine-year vet, but there are certainly a number of playoff contenders that could use some added depth in the front court.

That said, Thompson isn't the only big man that is expected to become available ahead of Thursday's 3pm deadline. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond could also be on the move. The 26-year old is reportedly prepared to decline his $28M player option after this season, which would certainly motivate Detroit to find a trade partner within the next four days.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images