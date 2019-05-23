Count Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as one of the many people who believe Kyrie Irving has played his last game as a member of the Boston Celtics.

In a recent interview with Cleveland.com, Gilbert spoke about life without LeBron James and reflected on the trade that sent Kyrie to the Boston Celtics. Of that trade, Gilbert says, "we killed it."

“I don’t know, but I think Kyrie will leave Boston,” Gilbert told Cleveland.com. “We could have ended up with nothing,” Gilbert said. “Looking back after all the moves Koby made, we killed it in that trade.”

Irving, who is set to become a free agent this summer, was traded from the Cavs to the Celtics in 2017 in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick that turned into Collin Sexton. The Cavs later traded IT, Channing Frye and their own first-rounder to the Los Angeles Lakers for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

If Kyrie does, in fact, decide to leave Boston this summer, the New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to give him and Kevin Durant "whatever the hell they want." Some rumors suggest that the duo are dead set on teaming up on the Knicks, while other rumors claim that Kyrie is genuinely interested in reuniting with LeBron in L.A.

Of course, the Celtics could still make a trade for Anthony Davis this summer in an effort to convince Kyrie to stay in Boston. The speculation has been ongoing all season, and thankfully we'll find out the answers soon enough as the July 1 free agency period is rapidly approaching.