Dan Gilbert, the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was hospitalized early Sunday morning after suffering stroke symptoms according to The Detroit News.

The 57-year-old was in Michigan where he was scheduled to speak at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference on Wednesday when he was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. According to a statement released by Quicken Loans, founded by Gilbert, he is "currently recovering comfortably."

The statement adds: "He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time."

At this time, details regarding Gilbert's full condition are not yet released. Gilbert is slated to make an appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first PGA Tour event to be held in Detroit beginning on June 25th.

It was in March 2005 that Gilbert first became the majority owner of the Cavaliers, a venture added to a plethora of businesses and political strides between both Michigan and Ohio.

While his hospitalization occurs just ahead of the Rocket Mortgage event, it comes just days after he helped lead a new bill for auto insurance reform in Michigan and his hiring of coach John Beilein as the new head coach of the Cavaliers.