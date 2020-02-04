Heading into this week's NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers are poised to be one of the busiest teams out there. As of right now, it is believed that they are shopping around the likes of Kevin Love and more recently, Tristan Thompson. Both of these players were on the Cavs when they won the championship over three years ago and have continued to push through despite recent struggles.

According to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com, it's not going to be easy to acquire Thompson's services. In fact, the asking price for Thompson is fairly high and teams are going to have to part ways with a draft pick.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Whether the Cavs deal Thompson, who they like and would want to re-sign to a long-term deal in the summer for the right price, will depend on the return. Can they fetch a first-round pick? That’s the price they’ve placed on him, sources say," Fedor wrote. "If so, that would be tough to turn down, especially for a team that has been in asset-accumulation mode since the start of the 2018-19 season."

The Cavaliers have consistently been one of the worst teams in the league ever since LeBron left so it would make sense for them to trade out their veteran players in exchange for some picks. This would lead them into a fully-fledged rebuild that could see them return to some moderate success.