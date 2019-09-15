Cautious Clay Shares New Drop "Erase"

Cautious Clay has still yet to release a debut album and while he continues to craft the offering, set for arrival around the top of next year, he has returned to share his newest "Erase."

The track is a proper veer from the regularly-scheduled program as Clay employs guitar-drenched soundscapes that find him hopping over a clear Rock-influenced backdrop to deliver on his latest.

“It’s about living your truth a little bit and not necessarily letting social media control every part of your life,” he tells NME. “It’s such a beautiful thing that we can all engage with and share, but it’s important that people really invest the time they have with the people they’re around.”



Quotable Lyrics

Money was good, kept the fences high

Call it dirt cheap, this American life

Ceiling caved through on your confidence

Ceiling caved through, but the healing came too