Cautious Clay Drops New Single "Dying In The Subtlety"

Cautious Clay is just about ready to release his debut album. It's been a long time coming, as well. Over the years of releasing EPs and singles, he's cemented himself as a new voice in the soundscape of R&B.

This week, he returned with the second single off of his forthcoming project, titled, "Dying In The Subtlety." The song serves as the follow-up to "Agreeable," released earlier in September. With R&B serving as the base of the record, Cautious Clay also draws influence from indie rock.

"Dying in the Subtlety' is a look at what it means to lose sight of the bigger picture in the context of friendship and relationship dynamics. It examines how subtle moments of emotional uncertainty or exuberance can sometimes serve as false negatives or false positives," he explained in a statement. "The song ultimately calls to attention the importance of being aware of these internal signals and being more long-sighted when evaluating who you choose to give love and meaningful attention to in an age of distraction."

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Do I need this stress or a symbol?

I donât know, probably

The fate of my conscience

Never thought much of that

