Cautious Clay Croons His Way Through "Deadpan Love"

Cautious Clay dropped off his highly anticipated debut album Deadpan Love this week. “Karma & Friends," “Agreeable,” “Roots,” and “Dying in the Subtlety,” are all single that Cautious Clay released leading up to the release of the project. The album runs for 14 tracks and features one guest appearance from Saba.

Cautious Clay sits snuggly into the area of Pop, although his tracks have hints of gospel, R&B, and soul in them. Deadpan Love plays like an extended love letter, and the production mixes futuristic vibes with grounded instrumentation.

"It was originally called Karma and Friends, actually," said Cautious Clay of the album. "But I changed it to Deadpan Love because it was more holistic in how I operate as a person in my life, which is that I feel like I have an external witty side that I use as a protection mechanism for my soul, which I feel like is very earnest and empathetic and caring. So, it’s like the two sides of the same coin. Deadpan Love is how I define my identity and how it manifests." Stream the new album and let us know what you think.