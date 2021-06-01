Cautious Clay Connects With Saba On "Strange Love"

Cautious Clay has come through with his new single "Strange Love," enlisting Chicago lyricist Saba for the assist. Set to appear on his upcoming album Deadpan Love, which lands on June 25th, the track joins previously-released tracks “Wildfire,” “Karma & Friends,” “Roots,” “Dying In The Subtlety,” and “Agreeable."

Musically, the track is a breath of fresh air from Cautious, whose melodic chops shine brightly alongside Saba's assured bars. "But they treat me like a god, treat me like a villain," he raps, after Clay holds it down. "Cause I’m that ni*ga everybody wanna get with / So long as my clothes match the pop song's description / We turned stores upside down, put the tires on the ceiling."

"This song is about the push and pull of identity in late capitalism,” says Cautious, in a press release. “We’re constantly told we need x, y or z to let the world know who we are, inundated with information about what the latest and greatest and coolest is. I love fashion and clothes and putting them together to telegraph myself to the world, but sometimes it’s hard to separate what I like from what I’m being told to like. I think it’s a struggle lots of people can relate to.”

Check out "Strange Love" now, and look for Cautious Clay to deliver his upcoming album Deadpan Love on June 25th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

But they treat me like a god, treat me like a villain,

Cause I’m that ni*ga everybody wanna get with

So long as my clothes match the pop song's description

We turned stores upside down, put the tires on the ceiling