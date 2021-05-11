mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cautious Clay Announces New Project With "Wildfire"

Aron A.
May 10, 2021 20:16
Cautious Clay announces his new album "Deadpan Love" out this June.


Cautious Clay wears many hats. He's a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and also an actor if you haven't caught Godfather Of Harlem. Today, he unveiled his new single, "Wildfire" along with the announcement of his new project, Deadpan Love which is due out on June. 15th. His latest single dives into his soft and calming sounds with trickles of R&B and indie sprinkled in between.

"‘Wildfire’ explores the fact that people’s intentions sometimes get lost in translation,” Cautious said of his new song in a statement. “Good intention is not always enough to prevent people’s emotions and insecurities from spiraling. Subtle signals or cues can unintentionally ignite emotions—like a brush fire.”

Press play on his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for Deadpan Love.

Quotable Lyrics
Please stop movin' this way
It's startin' up a wildfire in my heart
Hope it's what you want
Not just what you do

Cautious Clay
Cautious Clay
0 Comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
