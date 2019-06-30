If you own a cat, you know that you need to look out for your little ones every time you're doing regular chores. If you need to take out the garbage, you've got to make sure your cats don't follow you outside. When you're running the washing machine, you should probably check to see if any of your furry friends are chilling inside before letting the water run. Let this be a reminder of that. Minnesota resident Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff is lucky to still have one-year-old Felix around because she accidentally forgot to check if he was inside the washing machine before starting a cycle, letting Felix spin around in the water for thirty-five minutes. Somehow, the kitty used some of his nine lives to survive the traumatic experience and is expected to make a full recovery.

As reported by CNN, Felix the Cat lived to meow about his experience inside of the washing machine. He was on a scary ride through an express cycle with warm water and a cold rinse. Once Carroll-Kirchoff spotted Felix's paw blended in with her wet clothes, she freaked out and rushed him to the veterinarian's office.

Felix suffered vision loss and pneumonia as a result of all the water in his lungs but he's expected to make a full recovery. He has started eating again but he remains on oxygen. Rest up, Felix!