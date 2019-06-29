The stars of Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home recently sat down with WIRED to answer the web's most searched questions about them along with their upcoming film and the responses are hilarious. Although the cast is quite star-studded, the trio answering the questions consisted of Zendaya, Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon. Some of the questions include "Is Spider-Man an Avenger?" and "Does Jacob Batalon have a Twitter account?" Check out the video below to acquire further insight into the highly-anticipated film and its stars.

To note, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 5th. The fresh, new trailer, previously released unveiled by Marvel, previews a return into the world of Spider-Man, as Peter Parker attempts to move forward despite the loss of his dear friend, Ironman. In an attempt to turn over a new leaf, Peter and friends embark on a journey across Europe where trouble still finds its way in. A riveting adventure awaits our faraway protagonist with teases of the involvement of a multiverse. Moreover, a new character joins the cast: Mysterio played by legendary actor, Jake Gyllenhaal. The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, J.B. Smoove and more.

[Via]