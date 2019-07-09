Cassius Jay Taps Shy Glizzy, Trouble, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "God Bless The 6"

Cassius Jay hasn't been slacking at all over the past few years. The rapper released his last full-length project Trap Sinatra in 2016 but since then, he's continued to bless fans with collaborations and new tracks. He came through with Blac Youngsta on "HATA" earlier this year which was getting some spins and he also dropped off "Beezo Freestyle." Now, he comes through with his latest project, God Bless The 6 which includes a stacked list of features on the tracklist.

With 12 tracks in total, Cassius Jay does it for the trappers on his latest project, God Bless The 6. The rapper delivers some hard-hitting bangers and enlists the likes of VL Deck, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Trouble, Shy Glizzy, PDE Escobar, SG Tip, and more for assistance on the project.

Peep his latest project below.