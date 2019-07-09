mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassius Jay Taps Shy Glizzy, Trouble, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "God Bless The 6"

Aron A.
July 09, 2019 19:42
53 Views
00
1
CoverCover

God Bless The 6
Cassius Jay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cassius Jay returns with his new project "God Bless The 6" with a stacked list of features.


Cassius Jay hasn't been slacking at all over the past few years. The rapper released his last full-length project Trap Sinatra in 2016 but since then, he's continued to bless fans with collaborations and new tracks. He came through with Blac Youngsta on "HATA" earlier this year which was getting some spins and he also dropped off "Beezo Freestyle." Now, he comes through with his latest project, God Bless The 6 which includes a stacked list of features on the tracklist.

With 12 tracks in total, Cassius Jay does it for the trappers on his latest project, God Bless The 6. The rapper delivers some hard-hitting bangers and enlists the likes of VL Deck, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Trouble, Shy Glizzy, PDE Escobar, SG Tip, and more for assistance on the project.

Peep his latest project below. 

Cassius Jay Hoodrich Pablo Juan VL Deck trouble Shy Glizzy pde escobar sg tip Lil Donald Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Cassius Jay Taps Shy Glizzy, Trouble, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & More For "God Bless The 6"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject