He appeared on Livestream with Yung Miami as they took shots and toasted to their exes, but we're sure this reaction is the last thing Sean "Diddy Combs" expected. At the top of the morning, Diddy shared his new Love Records single "Gotta Move On," a track that hosted a look from Bryson Tiller. Diddy has been teasing his all-R&B record label for some time and promised that he would release another album soon.

As fans were discussing their opinions about the track, some noticed that a particular portion seemed to sound as if Diddy was referencing his 11-year romance with Cassie.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"You found a new man, so I gotta move on / Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know / I won't, say you’re wrong / Guess you had to move on," he said on the track.

Diddy and Cassie split sometime in 2018 and by the end of the year, the singer introduced her new relationship with Alex Fine. In 2019, Cassie and Fine announced their engagement, marriage, and first pregnancy. Social media users believe that there have been subliminal shots thrown by Fine toward Diddy since he began his romance with Cassie, but this time, the public is shocked by his recent post.

On his Instagram Story, Fine uploaded a photo of the word "LOVE" with each letter in a different color. "Happy Pride to all my LGBTQ+ friends," he wrote above the image with a link to an "LGBT foundation." He added, "Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON. Along with other resources."

The response to this one has been swift. Check it out below.