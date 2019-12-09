Cassie's year is ending on a high note as the singer has welcomed her first child with her husband, Alex Fine. The 33-year-old went from a very public breakup with Diddy, to then announcing her engagement with personal trainer Alex Fine, leading to her baby announcement and then a wedding in Malibu. A few weeks back the "Me & U" singer let her fans know that she's about to pop and according to TMZ, Friday, December 6th was the day Cassie met her daughter.

The publication details how Cassie gave birth at an L.A. County hospital and named her daughter Frankie Fine. The little cutie weighed in at 8 lbs., 4 oz and was 21 inches long.

"[I want to be] the kind of role model that shows her that she can be whomever she wants to be and that she has all of the love and support in the world," Cassie said when describing how she wants to inspire her daughter. "I hope to make her understand the bigger picture in life and that you don’t have to solely be one thing in this world. I want her to know that she can choose. My music is just part of a legacy that I wish to leave behind, for her and other women to be inspired by."